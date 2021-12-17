It is a cold and rainy winter night in 2011. Inside the small Italian restaurant in Stresa, I find myself sitting at a table near the wardrobe, sharing a plate of pasta with Jean Todt, then president of the FIA ​​recently. two years old, and Antonio Tajani, then Vice President of the European Commission, responsible for the industrial portfolio, which includes the entire European automotive industry.

The conversation flows. A dinner with friends and, as we discuss where the future of the auto industry is headed, Jean comes up with this phrase: “The FIA ​​should create a fully electric racing championship.” The ABB Formula E championship was born, and the idea was none other than Jean Todt.

Two years earlier, in 2009, when he was elected president of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the state of motorsport was uncertain. F1 had been very close to a split, with a number of teams threatening to create an alternative competition outside the FIA, and outgoing president, Max Mosley, a man with many successes to his name, forced to leave in difficult circumstances.

Jean Todt, FIA President. Photo by: FIA

After 12 years under Jean’s calm and steadfast leadership, all of us who love and live motorsport can agree on one thing; how lucky we were to have a man like him at the helm of the FIA.

Just a few days ago, F1 put an epic end to what was one of the best seasons in its history. A new budget cap was introduced, as well as a new Concorde Agreement which gave the pinnacle of motorsport a clear path to the future.

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship began racing in 2014 and has already given off seven seasons of electric racing, becoming a strong and vibrant competition, with races in the heart of cities around the world. Other competitions such as the World Rally Championship, with a very strong new promoter, or karting, are also going strong, adapting to the new global landscape.

Jean Todt, President, FIA. Photo by: Erik Junius

I have been fortunate to witness many of these successes, some at a distance and others at the very forefront, as in the case of Formula E, where I was fortunate to work hand in hand with Jean in the creation of our new championship. There are many times when the role of the President was central to our success, and it would take a whole book to describe them all, but, for example, when we launched the first model of the car, at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2013, the only way for Jean Todt to be there was to wake up at 4 am and drive for six hours: and he was there.

His obsession with driver safety was one of the best examples of true leadership I’ve ever seen. Many were against the introduction of the halo, and at one point, even I wondered if it was a good idea. But Jean’s resolve never wavered. Today, some lives are saved thanks to that decision.

Road safety, his other passion. He has traveled tirelessly the world to promote safer roads, using his influence as FIA president and as a UN special envoy for road safety, to save lives on the road.

Alejandro Agag, CEO, Extreme E. Photo by: Motorsport Images

As for me, what can I say. Jean Todt trusted me, and gave me my big break, a chance to become the Formula E promoter. Over the years, he’s always been there for me. Accompanied by his fantastic partner Michelle Yeoh, and his son, my dear friend Nico, he and his family are a personal pillar for me. An example of hard work, honesty, determination. My deep and eternal gratitude goes to him, and to all he has done and will continue to do for our mutual love: motorsport.