When the tragedy happened at Crocus City Hall, cinemas canceled all evening shows in Moscow and a number of large cities within literally half an hour, Alexey Voronkov, head of the Association of Cinema Owners, told Izvestia.

According to him, the schedule of film premieres will not change, although there will definitely be a decline in attendance. In the week following the Winter Cherry tragedy in 2018, cinemas recorded a drop in attendance of up to 70%.

“The cinemas will not postpone the premieres, but perhaps the producers will do so. The number of children's sessions will probably decrease because family attendance will definitely drop,” Voronkov said.

Voronkov noted that a noticeable part of the flow are collective visits to groups of children from schools and kindergartens. A collective visit to the films “Onegin”, “Call Sign: Passenger” and “The Flying Ship” was scheduled for this week. But all of them, without exception, were canceled by the schools themselves.

“Last Friday, between 300 and 600 people visited our network per day. Naturally, teachers and educators are not taking risks now. I think this effect will last 3-4 months even with increased security. The echo from the accident at the Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping center lasted the same amount of time,” Voronkov said.

Security measures in shopping centers where cinemas are located will be strengthened. In addition, museums, galleries and theaters will tighten control. Security will also be strengthened at the upcoming major art events – the ART RUSSIA fair and the WIN-WIN market.

