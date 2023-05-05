In the Southern Military District, Shoigu inspected the readiness of military equipment and weapons sent to units of the Armed Forces in the areas of the special military operation to carry out the tasks. As intended, according to a statement on Telegram.

Deputy Defense Minister Colonel A. Kuzmenkov, who is responsible for the logistics of the Armed Forces, presented to Shoigu new batches of modern tanks, armored fighting vehicles, equipment and special vehicles provided by defense industries to supply groups of Russian forces.

The head of the military department also inspected the bases for storing and repairing weapons and military equipment withdrawn from combat zones.

Insults Video

Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian private military group Wagner, published a video clip today, Friday, in which he appears standing in a field strewn with corpses and shouting insults, personally accusing senior defense leaders of being responsible for the losses incurred by his group’s fighters in Ukraine.

clear hostility

Prigozhin’s criticism renewed and caused an escalation of a long-running feud with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valerigera Semov, who regularly accused her of depriving his forces of ammunition.

Prigozhin appeared next to dozens of bloodied corpses, which he said belonged to Wagner fighters. His press service published a video clip in which Sfeir’s voice covered the insulting words.

He appeared shouting to the camera, “We are 70 percent short of ammunition. Oh Shoigu! Oh Gerasimov! Where’s the ammunition ***?”

Those responsible will go to hell, he shouted, before saying that Wagner’s losses would have been five times less if enough ammunition had been supplied.

“These are Wagner’s men who died today,” Prigojen said, the blood still yet to dry, pointing to the bodies around him. “They come here as volunteers and die so that you can get fat in your offices,” he added.

And Prigozhin began a public enmity with the defense chiefs last year, accusing them of incompetence and deliberately depriving Wagner of ammunition, motivated by their personal hostility towards him. Wagner has been leading Russia’s months-long offensive against the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

In recent weeks, Prigozhin had refrained from publicly attacking Shoigu, though he continued to point out that deliberate shortages of ammunition had exacerbated Wagner’s death toll.