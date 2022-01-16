This comes after the launch of the electronic link system between the Ministry of Manpower in Egypt and the Ministry of Labor and Rehabilitation in Libya, to organize and protect the entry of Egyptian labor into Libya.

And the Egyptian Ministry of Manpower published a statement saying: “From Sunday until January 31, for the second time within a week, applicants are accepted for 37 job opportunities, including 7 professions in the medical field, with salaries of up to 20 thousand Egyptian pounds, to work in the sister country of Libya. “.

She indicated that those wishing to work in these professions should quickly register their data, by entering the ministry’s website.

The Egyptian Minister of Manpower, Mohamed Saafan, said: “This is the second request for Egyptian labor to work in the medical field in the sisterly country of Libya, after the launch of the electronic link system (…) to organize and protect the entry of Egyptian labor to Libya to participate in its reconstruction, and in projects to return life. to her nature.”

He stressed, “the Egyptian government’s readiness to participate seriously in the reconstruction of Libya, and to supply it with what the Libyan labor market needs of trained Egyptian workers.”

The minister revealed that the required professions are 4 doctors specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, a doctor who specializes in diagnostic radiology, two nurses specializing in emergency and first aid, 5 nurses specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, 13 nurses specializing in surgery, 10 nurses specializing in pediatrics, and two nurses specializing in legal midwives.

The minister explained that to apply for these jobs, the applicant must have experience from 3 to 10 years, and the age is between 25 to 37 years, except for the position of a doctor specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, where the age of the applicant must be from 38 to 50 years.

Salaries range from 3,500 to 4,500 Libyan dinars, which is equivalent to approximately 15,505 to 19,935 Egyptian pounds, depending on experience.