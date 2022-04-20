Immediately, the Lebanese Ministry of Health issued a statement, expressing “extreme regret” and warning that “the sea of ​​Lebanon contains this type of poisonous fish.”

The fishermen also called on consumers to “scrutinize the types of fish they sell or buy, so that it is preferable that the fish be divided according to the types known to the public.”“.

very poisonous fish

Commenting on the incident, the captain of the Syndicate of Professional Divers in Lebanon, Muhammad Al-Sarji, told “Sky News Arabia”: “The souffle fish, as it is known in Lebanon, was found in the sea of ​​Lebanon nearly 20 years ago, and at that time 3 children from one family died because of it after eating it.”

He pointed out that at that time, “that incident led to a complete alertness in the fish markets in Lebanon, and their monitoring by the responsible authorities and unions, so that the incident would not be repeated after confirming that this type of fish carried the toxic substance.”“.

He added: “The fishermen realize how dangerous it is, and all of Lebanon is against hunting and selling it, and it is abundant in Japan and its price is high, and about 400 people die from it a year.“.

Al-Sarji was surprised by what happened after 20 years of awareness campaigns, and feared that “poverty and destitution had forced someone to catch this fish individually on the beach and eat it.”

Al-Sarji expected that the person who was poisoned would be “away from the atmosphere of fishing, because the fishermen are aware of the danger of the souffle fish, and they know that it is forbidden to catch and sell it in the markets.”.

He continued, “I expect that the deceased has eaten the larger type of it, and it may reach 6 kg, and it secretes a substance called tetrodidoxin, which is very toxic.”

He added: “The jaw bite of this fish is one of the most difficult bites of fish, as it is harmful and can cut hard objects with its teeth, and the danger lies in the toxic substance it contains in its liver, if eaten.”

He explained: “Eating this poisonous fish enters into a coma and it is very fierce, and there is protection by unions and professional fishermen for this fish, and its fishing is prohibited in Lebanese waters. “.

Al-Sarji stressed the need to raise awareness in this area, citing the reason for what happened to the “suffocating economic crisis that is afflicting Lebanon.”