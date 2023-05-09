NAfter the gun attack in a shopping center in the US state of Texas that killed eight people, more details about the suspected shooter are becoming known. The 33-year-old man shared right-wing extremist and misogynist posts on a Russian social network, several American media reported on Monday. He also published photos of the upper body of a shirtless man with a large swastika tattooed over his heart. The broadcaster CNN reported that the investigators assume that the profile is authentic. They did not give any official information about the motive for the crime. According to the media, they are investigating a far-right motivation for the crime.

The man is said to have been released from the military in 2008 after three months because of mental health problems, wrote the Washington Post, among others. He is also said to have shared photos of his weapons and the shopping center online. He had moved out of his family’s home a few weeks ago. According to reports, he was staying in a hotel in the area before the crime.

According to US President Joe Biden, the attacker used an AR-15 assault rifle in the attack. This weapon is used particularly frequently in such crimes in the USA.

In the bloody crime in a busy shopping center in the city of Allen near Dallas, the suspected shooter killed eight people on Saturday before he was shot dead by a police officer. Several people were injured. Several children are among the victims.

According to the non-governmental organization Gun Violence Archive, almost 6,400 people have died from gun violence in the United States since the beginning of this year, not counting suicides.

Texas is one of the states with the most lax gun laws. Just over a week ago, a man in Texas shot dead five people in a neighboring house after the residents asked him to stop his evening target practice.