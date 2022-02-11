Sinaloa.- During the second week of the back to face-to-face classesin Sinaloa they already add up 199 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to the more than 3,000 who showed up during the first week, informed Horacio Lora Oliva.

The Undersecretary of Basic Education of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC)specified that, after returning to the classroom on January 31, the report from last Wednesday night is that 158 ​​basic level students, 30 teachers and 11 managers were infected.

He reiterated that this incidence of infections in students has come down, because when they were teaching virtual classes and during the first week of classes the statistics exceeded a thousand infections, assuring that vaccination has helped teachers a lot as well as the sanitary measures that they have had.

“Of course, infections occur in more incidents in students… The report is made every day and these are the ones that were infected until the last 24 hours.”

The state education official called on parents so that, if their children have symptoms related to COVID-19, they avoid sending them to classrooms and if not, trust that classes can be taken.