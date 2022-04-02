“He disappeared in the combat zone in the vicinity of Kyiv on March 13. His body was found on April 1 near the village of Gota Mygorska,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Andrei Yermak said on Telegram, kilometers north of the capital.

The Ukrainian NGO “IMI” (Institute of Information) quoted preliminary information from the Prosecutor General’s Office, according to which the “unarmed” journalist was hit by “two bullets” fired by Russian soldiers.

Levin is 40 years old, father of four, and has collaborated with many Ukrainian and international media.

In 2014, at the start of Kyiv’s war against pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine, Levin was able to break out of the besieged city of Ilovsk in the southeast, where hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers were killed within a few days.

Several Ukrainian and Western journalists have been killed and dozens injured in Ukraine since the start of Russian operations on February 24.

At least three of them were killed northeast of Kyiv, where fighting broke out between Ukrainian forces and the Russian army, which in recent days withdrew from dozens of villages around the capital.