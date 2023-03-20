The Ministry of Health in Malawi warned today, Monday, of an increase in the number of cholera cases, after the devastation caused by Cyclone Freddy, which damaged the sewage systems.
The country was facing the deadliest cholera outbreak ever when a cyclone hit it last week, causing landslides and floods, killing 476 people and displacing nearly half a million people.
More than 30,600 people have contracted cholera since last year and more than 1,700 have died from the infection.
“Because of the floods, people’s toilets have been swept away and most people are unable to get safe drinking water,” Malawi’s director of health services, Stern Kabuluzi, told AFP, adding that the country was facing an “immediate risk” of a rise in cholera cases.
The powerful storm killed 579 people in three countries in southern Africa, including Mozambique and Madagascar. Malawi was the worst affected.
