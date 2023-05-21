In the assessment of a Libyan political analyst who spoke to “Sky News Arabia”, these crimes targeting the people, “will not stop unless their uprising continues” against what he described as “partnerships with militias,” in reference to the existing cooperation between government agencies and armed groups that spread corruption. in western Libya.

Sequence of events

Unidentified persons kidnapped Ahmed Al-Arabi Al-Khadrawi, on Saturday morning, from his workplace located in Al-Baudriya buildings, a few meters away from the government headquarters and the Security Directorate in the city, and then took him to an unknown destination.

His family and friends cut off the coastal road at the city’s eastern gate; Protesting the kidnapping, before notables and notables intervened to persuade them to end their protest.

On Sunday morning, the people found Al-Khadrawi’s body lying on the beach of the village of “Joud Daem” east of the city, bearing signs of torture.

Local sources said that his family and friends returned to protest again after their deceased was found murdered and tortured, especially since it is a new case added to the many murders that the corner witnessed recently.

An attempt to intimidate the people

In the obituary of Al-Khadrawi’s friends, they confirmed that he “was not involved in the activities of armed groups or militias,” noting that the motives that prompted his personal targeting were not yet clear.

The young man was studying at the Faculty of Economics at Al-Zawiya University, according to Abdul Fattah Al-Markhi, a professor in the accounting department at the college, who confirmed that he was “jovial and known for his good behavior and good manners.”

What confirms that the crime was not for the purpose of theft or a ransom demand, as shown by scenes captured by a surveillance camera in the young man’s place of the kidnapping, where masked men took him outside at gunpoint, before they took his mobile phone and left the place in a hurry, without robbing the place, and they did not They contact his family to request a sum of money, according to local sources.

The sources suggested that the crime was “among other murders and kidnappings aimed at terrorizing the people, to silence them after their uprising against the deteriorating security conditions in their city at the hands of militias and mercenaries.”

Partnerships with militias

The outgoing government, led by Abd al-Hamid al-Dabaiba, which is based in Tripoli, is facing accusations of negligence in the security file in the western region in general, and in Zawiya in particular, according to the expression of the Libyan political researcher Muhammad Qashut.

Qashut considered that “the establishment of the state is not possible under the system of partnerships with the militias,” adding: “The complete deterioration in the security situation in Zawiya confirms that there is no solution other than launching a war of liberation for the city from the groups that are corrupt in it. The city has passed the stage of absurdity, and has become completely mired in crime.” “.