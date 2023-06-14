Dhe small party congress of the Greens next Saturday in Bad Vilbel should give the Hessian Greens momentum for the state election campaign. Finally. The constant argument at traffic lights, the messed up heating law, the low polls in the federal government – all of this was quite annoying for top candidate Tarek Al-Wazir. But now there is a risk of a scandal at the state council, as the Greens call their meeting.

The Greens have been at odds ever since the EU member states agreed on the reform of the European asylum system. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser from the SPD conducted the negotiations on behalf of Germany, but her position was coordinated with Annalena Baerbock, who was on a trip to Latin America as Foreign Minister.