In summer, the paris saint–Germaine I present Achraf Hakimi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Leo Messi before an overflow Princes Park. The Parisian team thus ended one of the most impressive markets in the history of football, emerging as favorites to win the long-awaited UEFA champions league. Five months later, the scenario is very different.
Except Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi, none of the reinforcements has established itself as the undisputed starter in the team led by Mauricio Pochettino. Donnarumma the goal alternates with Keylor Navas, while Sergio Ramos He has not been able to have regularity due to his injuries. In case of Wijnaldum It is even more dramatic, since it has not been to the liking of the Parisian coach.
The Dutchman has only played six full games all season. Pochettino He does not trust him and the footballer would have made a decision about it. According to the newspaper’Sport‘, Wijnaldum has had enough of the situation in Paris and will seek to return to the premier league as soon as possible. The Catalan newspaper points to Arsenal, Everton Y Newcastle as main interested in the former player of the Liverpool, whose successful passage through the Premier It opens up many possibilities for the near future.
#arriving #summer #PSGs #star #reinforcement #fed #asks #leave #club
