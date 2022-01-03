It is evident that Rodolfo Pizarro is one of those Mexican talents who aimed to play in the football of Europe and due to different decisions he does not end up exploding, the former Chivas player opted for MLS as a different escape route to the old continent, a move clearly unsuccessful as his performance at Inter Miami was poor.
Over the last few weeks, there has been speculation that the Mexican would return to Chivas or Rayados de Monterrey, the latter being the best located to repatriate Rodolfo, and what was a rumor is already more than a reality, Pizarro is in the northern sultana, ready for his second adventure with the royal group.
This weekend Rodolfo returned to Mexico and the footballer is already in the city of Monterrey, where this Monday, they will carry out the medical tests and the corresponding physical exams to sign his contract with the Rayados. Pizarro was not in the best way of the team, however, he is still well valued by the fans, in addition, he arrives as a loan practically with the open road to stay permanently with the regios being discarded by Inter Miami.
