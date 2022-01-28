Lisa Fitz has fallen out with Südwestrundfunk (SWR) after severe criticism of her false statement on the number of vaccine deaths. The cabaret artist will no longer appear in the SWR satirical show “Late Shift”, as the broadcaster explained. We accept this with “great regret”.

“The SWR would have liked to continue the many years of very stimulating cooperation with her,” said Clemens Bratzler, program director for information, sport, fiction, service and entertainment. In December, the broadcaster removed an issue of “late shift” from the Internet. When asked, Fitz said she considers this a breach of trust.

When she appeared in the “Late Shift” edition of December 10, 2021, the cabaret artist claimed that 5,000 people in the European Union had died from a corona vaccination. According to a report by the “tageszeitung”, Fitz referred to a motion for a resolution by the right-wing extremist EU parliamentarian Virginie Joron in September. Joron, in turn, relied on alleged information from the European Medicines Agency (Ema). However, the authority had only collected suspected cases in which it was not clear whether deaths or other vaccination consequences had actually been caused by the vaccination.

SWR initially defended Lisa Fitz’s statements as covered by freedom of expression, but later removed them from the website. The freedom of expression does not apply indefinitely, but also ends in a comedy or satirical program if false allegations of fact are made, explained SWR program director Bratzler in December. Lisa Fitz’s statement on the number of vaccine deaths is demonstrably wrong.

“After decades of working together, I would have very much wished that the SWR management would stand behind me and give me the opportunity to make constructive corrections,” said Fitz. She then commissioned research into vaccination damage and vaccination deaths, which confirmed the number of suspected cases. She would like to inform you about this soon.





