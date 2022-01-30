He was no longer the same dog, some cruel being had changed his appearance: the story of the dog Buddy and his owner

The puppy in the photos is called Buddy, is Corsican breed and very large in size. Not noticing it would be impossible.

Yet when it is disappeared during the training course, his family spent more than 500 days to look for him.

Although they have been faced with disappointments several times, those loving people have not never lost hope.

When they finally found Buddy, they came across a dog completely different. And the fault was only some cruel human being.

Who would do this to an innocent lost dog?

The Finding of Buddy

It was a perfectly normal day for Jacquawn Cummings, the owner of Buddy, when he took him to PetSmart for a training course.

Somehow, the pup escaped the trainers’ control and walked out the door of the facility. That was thelast time that his family saw him.

For 500 days they searched for him by any means. Appeals on social networks, friends and relatives and even volunteers.

Then finally someone saw him crossing a neighborhood thanks to the surveillance cameras. Buddy was brought to the refuge and his dad immediately went to him for the recognition.

When he saw it, the man was hesitant. That wasn’t his dog at all. Then, he realized that Buddy was right in front of his eyes, but his appearance it wasn’t the same anymore.

Someone had cut off his ears. Someone who perhaps had taken him with them for all those long days and then abandoned him. Or Buddy had managed to escape.

The family has reported what happened to the police.

While there are still many questions and people contacted him every day for an explanation of what happened to the dog, Jacquawn Cummings is just happy to have right now. found his beloved four-legged friend.