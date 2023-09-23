The best of The Tarumba soon in Arequipa. The renowned circus show will celebrate gypsy culture and its link with art in the White City. They will get there after five years. Organizers reported that this show will have several surprises, among which is the participation of at least 30 national and international artists. Learn everything about their presentations HERE.

When and where will La Tarumba be presented in Arequipa?

The Tarumba will be presented in Arequipa from October 13 to 26 on the way down from the San Martín bridge, in the Vallecito sector, near Cercado. Each show will last approximately two hours, with a 15-minute interval. Each presentation will be unforgettable.

What is the price of tickets for La Tarumba in Arequipa?

Tickets for La Tarumba range from S/57 to S/225. These are sold through the Ticketmaster platformWhatsApp from La Tarumba at 970 190 571 or in its three physical points of sale, such as Mall Aventura, Metro de Arequipa Center and the Municipal Theater of Arequipa.

See also Nicole Akari attacks Janet Barboza for live abuse: "That she learns to behave" ” title=” Ticket prices for La Tarumba. Photo: Ticketmaster ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Ticket prices for La Tarumba. Photo: Ticketmaster

It should be noted that andIn the first week of the show’s performances, all people will be able to purchase their adult tickets at a child’s price. In addition, users who buy their tickets during the month of September, with BBVA cards, will receive a 35% discount for performances from Tuesday to Friday and a 25% discount on performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Show ‘Camborio’ will arrive in Arequipa. Photo: La Tarumba

What are the news for the ‘Camborio’ show in La Tarumba?

The show ‘Camborio‘ will aim to show the legacy and cultural value of the gypsies, highlight their music, their dances and traditions. At the same time, attendees will be able to enjoy amazing aerial and balance numbers. There will be a live band under the direction of Amador ‘Chebo’ Ballumbrosio and the inevitable clowns with their acrobatics and hilarious acts.

“This year, the show is inspired by the circus essence that comes from the gypsies, who in their nomadic condition, took the circus to every corner of the planet so that the citizens of the world are fascinated with incredible acts, full of fantasy and mystery,” highlighted La Tarumba.