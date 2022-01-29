After 22 years



NFL superstar Tom Brady is retiring



tampa One of the most successful athletes in history is ending his career: NFL superstar Tom Brady is retiring after 22 years as quarterback in the world’s best league.







Tom Brady retires! The NFL superstar will not play again after 22 years in the best league in the world. This is reported by several insiders on Saturday evening who refer to the quarterback himself.

Thus ends one of the most successful athletic careers in history and perhaps the most impressive quarterback career in the NFL. In his 22 years in the league, during which he led the New England Patriots as a starting quarterback for 20 years and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the past two years, he won the Super Bowl seven times. No franchise in the league has been able to win the title so often. He was named the most valuable player of the game five times and won this title three times in the regular season.

After losing with the Bucs to the LA Rams in the 2022 playoffs a week ago, Brady left his future open. In a podcast, however, he already indicated that he would like to spend more time with his family around his wife Gisele Bundchen in the future. This now appears to be becoming a reality. It should also have played a role that his current team, the Buccaneers, want to make major changes in the squad.







Brady, 44, had always said he didn’t want a farewell season. Therefore, the current step fits into this plan. Brady will no longer appear in an NFL. In this year’s playoffs, the Bucs lost 27:30 to the Los Angeles Rams after a thrilling comeback from 3:27 to 27:27 in the divisional round. Tom Brady is a spectator at the semifinals on Sunday.

His quarterback colleague Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), who could also shape an era of the game, commented on the report on Twitter with an emoji goat – the sign for GOAT: Greatest Of All Time. Brady’s longtime Patriots teammate Julian Edelman thanked him for “the memories we shared, babe.”

Tom Brady is a sports icon in the USA, there are hardly any pass, win or touchdown records that he doesn’t hold. He was famous as a phenomenal game manager with nerves of steel and a perfect feeling for the moment. His unbelievable physical fitness until he was an athlete was more than amazing.