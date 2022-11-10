The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, announced this Thursday, 10, in a post on Twitter, the “road normalization in the country”, that is, the end of the closing of roads in coup protests started shortly after the defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ) in his re-election bid.

“After @PRFBrasil’s continued action, we reached a normalization of road traffic in the country”, Torres reported about the end of blockages after 11 days. “At the same time, we continue with the process of concluding our successful management against @JusticaGovBR, and the consequent process of government transition”, he added.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the last unlocking of highways in the country took place in Vilhena (RO). In total, 1,087 protest points were cleared.