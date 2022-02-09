The President of SenegalMacky Sall, has awarded money and land to the soccer players and the coaching staff of the national team that won the 2021 African Cup of Nations last Sunday, the Presidency of the African country reported on Wednesday.

The striking award for the feat

Mané, the figure of the tournament.

“The players and the coaching staff will each receive 50 million CFA francs (about 76,000 euros), a plot of 200 square meters in Dakar and a plot of 500 square meters in Diamniadio”a new city under construction about 30 kilometers from the capital, the Presidency reported on its Twitter account.

Sall also decorated the members of the Senegalese delegation to the African Cup, which was held in Cameroon, with the National Order of the Lionthe highest distinction in this West African country.

The president honored the players and coaching staff at a ceremony held late Tuesday at the presidential palace in Dakar. “I gave them a mission. You came back with the cup. You owe this cup to your personal qualities”, said the Head of State, highlighting the “explosion of joy” that he has meant for

Senegal the historic achievement of the title.

“By your life force and creative genius, you have reversed the course of history”stressed el Sall, standing on a platform next to the African Cup of Nations trophy.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Dakar on Monday to celebrate the arrival of the Senegalese soccer team after winning for the first time in its history the coveted cup.

After the historic victory of the “Leones de la Teranga” -as the national team is popularly known-, President Sall decreed Monday as a holiday for the enjoyment of the entire population.

The ‘Lions’ beat Egypt, the tournament’s most successful team, in the final. After finishing the ninety minutes and extra time with zero draw at the D’Olembé stadium in Yaoundé.

In this way, Senegal broke its curse after having lost two previous Africa Cup of Nations finals: with Cameroon in the Mali edition in 2002 and against Algeria in Egypt in 2019.

SPORTS

*With EFE