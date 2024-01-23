After the meeting held in Doha in 2005, the leaders of the G77+China gathered again in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, with the purpose of strengthening the autonomy of the countries of the south compared to those of the north. However, the main focus of the meeting revolved around the nations' stance on international crises, especially Israel's war in Gaza. We analyze the details of this summit in our edition of Africa 7 Days.

