Tito’s best kept secret in “Al fondo hay sitio” has an explanation and only the most astute viewers noticed it.

Tito Lara revealed that he has blue eyes in the last chapter of “At the bottom there is room.” This secret was the best kept he had and only Pepe, his best friend, knew it. Why did you hide this information? He did not want to be discriminated against by the Gonzales. This news not only took his “fake family” by surprise, but fans of the América Televisión series were also shocked, since many had not noticed that the character of laszlo kovacs she was actually wearing contact lenses this whole time.

Tito shocked thousands when he revealed that he had blue eyes. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: why does Tito have blue eyes?

After the furor that Tito caused with his “ice blue” eyes on social networks, the question that came to the fore, in addition to the reason why he used pupils, is why they are naturally that hue. The answer came in a fleeting part of a scene, when Joel asks: “And where do you have blue eyes from?”

“Remember that my last name is Smith too, although I have always felt more like Lara”, answered Tito, with which he recalls his American ancestry on the side of his mother, Mary Jane Smith, whom we met in the first seasons of the program. Watch the sequence below.

“In the background there is room 10”, chapter 160 FREE ONLINE

