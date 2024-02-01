The AfD leadership wants to dispel the impression that its deportation plans are unconstitutional. There are supporters in the party for the right-wing extremist Sellner's “remigration concept”.

UUnder the pressure of revelations about several meetings between AfD members and right-wing extremists, the AfD has explained how it wants the term “remigration” to be understood. In a position paper approved by the federal executive board, the party tries to counter the impression that it is pursuing goals on the issue of deportation that contradict the constitution.

The paper states that “remigration” includes all “measures and incentives” for the “repatriation of foreigners obliged to leave the country to their homeland in accordance with the rule of law and in accordance with the law”. The AfD refers to seven demands that are derived from its programs for the upcoming European and last federal elections. This includes that refugees should only stay in Germany as long as the reason for fleeing exists and that the expulsion of criminal foreigners should be made easier.