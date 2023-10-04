AAccording to his office, fD leader Tino Chrupalla is being monitored in intensive care after he was taken to hospital at a campaign rally in Ingolstadt. “Mr Chrupalla was examined in detail in a clinic. “He is stable under the circumstances and will be monitored in intensive care next night,” a spokesman told the German Press Agency late on Wednesday evening. Chrupalla is approachable. When asked, this is all that can currently be published about it, he added.

The AfD leader was hospitalized during the event – but what exactly happened was initially unclear. According to the police, Chrupalla had to receive medical care backstage in the afternoon before his speech began and was then taken to the clinic. No obvious injury was apparent at this point. “In order to clarify the detailed circumstances of this medical incident, further investigations were carried out by the Ingolstadt Criminal Police Inspectorate.”

Police: No evidence of attack

A police spokesman said in the evening that the police wanted to investigate whether third parties could be responsible for the incident. But there is no evidence of an attack. That is the current status of the investigation.

The AfD federal office had spoken of an “assault incident” against Chrupalla. The spokesman for Chrupalla’s office later said that police and security authorities were investigating a grievous bodily harm. He did not provide any information about what exactly might have happened on the sidelines of the election campaign event in Ingolstadt on Wednesday afternoon and referred to the ongoing investigations.

Bayerischer Rundfunk reported that Tino Chrupalla’s Berlin environment said he had been injured with a needle and was therefore staying in the hospital overnight for observation. AfD federal deputy Peter Bystron said in a statement Youtube video, a syringe was found. According to the newspaper “Donaukurier”, Chrupalla took a few selfies and then collapsed. This information is based on alleged statements by police officers to the Austrian journalist Gerald Grosz, which he told the “Donakurier”. The former FPÖ politician was probably invited to the AfD event. According to the newspaper, there was a counter-demonstration near the campaign rally. Mayor Christian Scharpf from the SPD had announced himself as a speaker.







Call to upload images

A spokesman for the Bavarian AfD parliamentary group said that an incident occurred in a crowd shortly before Chrupalla’s speech. Police asked visitors who took photos or videos around the event to pass them on to investigators via a specially set up upload page to provide.

In Bavaria, the state parliament will be elected on Sunday. The 48-year-old Saxon Chrupalla has been at the head of the AfD for almost four years. He initially led the party together with Jörg Meuthen, who left the AfD at the beginning of 2022. Chrupalla and Alice Weidel have been the party’s leadership duo since June 2022. You are also chairwoman of the AfD parliamentary group.

Confusion about Weidel after cancellation

Weidel had decided not to make a planned public appearance in the Bavarian-Thuringian border town of Mödlareuth on Tuesday, German Unity Day. A spokesman said there had been a “security-related incident” the weekend before last. “Mrs Weidel and her family were taken from their private apartment to a safe place by security authorities as evidence had accumulated that pointed to an attack on her family,” he said when asked. A spokesman for the Schwyz police in central Switzerland confirmed to broadcaster SRF on Wednesday that a police operation in this matter would take place on September 23rd. He did not want to say anything about the nature of the operation.







It was announced on Wednesday that Weidel is currently in Mallorca. Her spokesman Daniel Tapp confirmed a “Spiegel” report that Weidel was seen in a beach restaurant on Tuesday, German Unity Day, in a town on the east coast of Mallorca, together with her partner. “After the event on September 23rd, which was very upsetting for the entire family, she and her partner and children followed the recommendation to stay away from their home environment for some time, which was a suspected target of the attack,” said Tapp.

At the event in Mödlareuth, a speaker claimed that Weidel was in a so-called safe house and was not allowed to leave it at the moment. According to her spokesperson, this is not correct. When asked how the stay in Mallorca fits in with an impression that might have arisen from the video message that there was currently a threat to Weidel on German Unity Day, Tapp said: “It is probably difficult to imagine what it is like for a family “If you have to leave your home under police protection.” That prompted Weidel to “spend a few days with her family in peace and relative seclusion.” Weidel has been in Mallorca since Sunday and wants to return in the next few days.