Record high for the AfD. According to a survey, the right-wing populist party led by Alice Weidel would be the third strongest force. It serves fears about immigration.

Berlin – The result gives food for thought: The AfD is marching ahead in favor of voters. According to surveys by the opinion research institute Insa If the “Alternative for Germany” got 22 percent of the vote, the Bundestag would be elected next Sunday. Loud Insa an increase of one percentage point compared to the last survey.

Insa had on behalf of the Picture on Sunday 1201 people were asked which party they would vote for if the federal election were next Sunday. Compared to the first Insa-Sunday question this year (2023), the AfD has gained seven percent. The CDU/CSU also benefits with a survey result of 27 percent, thus stabilizing the result of the previous week. According to the polls, the Left would be represented in the Bundestag with 5 percent. Another government crisis is on the horizon.

She’s having a good laugh – at the moment: The AfD and its leader Alice Weidel have 20 percent approval on Sunday’s question. © Frederic Kern/Imago

The popularity of traffic lights continues to decline in surveys

The stagnation of the traffic light parties shows how bad the mood of the voters is: Loud Insa the SPD would get 18 percent, the Greens 13 and the FDP 7 percent. For comparison: The SPD emerged from the most recent federal election in 2021 with 25.7 percent, the Greens with 14.8 and the FDP with 11.5 percent. The current result means a landslide for the governing parties. And possibly a shift to the right in Germany. The Bundestag will be re-elected in autumn 2025. At the beginning of September, the AfD and its leader Alice Weidel went public with an absolute will to shape things and wants to have a say in the federal government in the future.

According to its 10-point immediate program from its closed meeting in Oberhof, Thuringia, the AfD is aiming for quick new elections and a takeover of government – “flashed by its own survey results,” like that ZDF reported. The AfD’s rise could benefit from the population’s fears for the future: fear of unaffordable energy costs, fear of foreign immigration, fear of the loss of national sovereignty to the European Union. Although the predicted 20 percent is too little for a government takeover and no party would form a coalition with the AfD, they reveal a paradox.

Sunday Question makes it clear: The AfD is driving the traffic light coalition forward

“The AfD’s program harms its own voters,” claims economist Marcel Fratzscher; he is President of the German Institute for Economic Research in Berlin. After Fratzscher’s opinion The AfD pursues “a policy that is populist, that pushes people down, that wants to exclude people and I don’t think many AfD voters realize that if such a policy were implemented, it would not only unite foreigners and refugees “But ultimately they too would pay a high price,” as he told the ZDF said.

The AfD is not only making a strong appearance, according to Fratzscher’s opinion, it would lay the scythe on the welfare state and thus burden its voters first – for example, as a counter-proposal to the introduction of citizens’ money, the AfD had called for transfer payments to be limited to a waiting period of six months to tie it to how far recipients are willing to do “civic work”. They wanted to stop the long-term receipt of transfer payments completely. According to the on tagesschau.de According to the published Germany trend, neither energy nor social policy are currently decision-relevant topics for AfD supporters, but above all migration policy: “According to the Sunday question, almost two thirds of AfD supporters name immigration as one of the three most important topics for the decision, “I want to vote for the AfD at the moment.”

In addition to the opposition’s advances, the rebellion of the government partner FDP proves how explosive this issue is: Following CDU party leader Friedrich Merz’s proposal to increase the number of safe countries of origin in order to be able to deport asylum seekers more quickly, the FDP has now also rushed forward an identical demand that Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria be classified as safe. In this respect, it can be assumed that the AfD is actually driving the government parties ahead of itself with its survey results. At least that’s what political scientist Thorsten Faas confirms to the Brandenburg State Center for Political Education: “In this respect, election surveys not only have this strategic and playful aspect of ‘How will the election actually turn out’, but they are also always an important instrument for politics to find out what the general population actually thinks.”