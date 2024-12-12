AEMET activates the yellow warning due to cold in three communities with temperatures of up to 6 degrees below zero and rain

Three communities continue this Wednesday with a yellow warning (risk) due to minimum temperatures of up to 6 degrees below zero or due to rain that will leave an accumulated precipitation of 20 liters per square meter in one hour, according to data from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

The agency thus reduces its warnings for autonomous communities such as Aragon, Asturias, Cantabria, Navarra, La Rioja and some provinces of Castilla y León, and maintains them in Catalonia, the Valencian Community and some parts of Andalusia, especially due to rain and snowfall in some places. of the Pyrenees and pre-Pyrenees.

In the Mediterranean area, the yellow warning has been activated in the provinces of Alicante and Valencia (Valencian Community), where accumulations of 20 liters in one hour are expected in points along the coast; AEMET warns that rains may be accompanied by storms.

In Catalonia, rain is expected on the coasts of the provinces of Barcelona and Tarragona, with an expected accumulation of 20 liters in one hour and also accompanied by probable storms.

AEMET warns that with the yellow warning there is no meteorological risk for the population in general, although there is for some specific activity.