After six months of being fired from Telemundo, actress Adamari López returned to the television station’s facilities in MiamiFlorida, where he participated in the broadcast The hot table. There she shared her experience as a breast cancer survivor and talked about the Remission with Mission initiative.

Adamari, who is now 52 years old, was diagnosed with cancer when she was 33. At that time the news took her by surprise, since she had no symptoms or a family history of this disease. “I felt super good, my niece was getting married and I felt like a lump. Since I was going to go to Puerto Rico to measure my wedding clothes, I said, well, let me go to my doctor, because that’s where my health insurance covered me, in Puerto Rico,” recalled the actress of soap operas such as Friends and rivals and Under the reins of love.

After her visit to the gynecologist, she was still uncertain about her state of health, since as the actress was on her period, the doctor could not issue a final opinion. “He told me that if it didn’t go away when my period was over, he was going to have a mammogram, he gave me the prescription and, two or three days later, I got pain in my abdomen and that’s how I discovered that I have cancer, because being there I say, Well, we’re going to have a breast exam and when I came out of the exam I already had a pretty sure diagnosis.”said the founder of the AxA accessories maraca.

The actress commented that she decided to undergo her medical treatment in the United States, which meant spending the money she had saved. “I had no medical coverage, none, it was my pocket, my savings,” said Adamari in the talk with Giselle Blondet, who asked him what his treatment had consisted of. “The first thing they did to me was the removal of the breast, on May 30, 2000, they removed five centimeters of my breast; After that I did fertility therapy, because I wanted to have children; and, then, my chemotherapy process began,” declared the actress.

Adamari López lived in remission after facing cancer



Just a few days before the International Day to Fight Breast Cancer, Adamari López shared the awareness campaign in which she participates together with an insurer. “Remission with a mission is a new campaign that Aflac has and they have given me the opportunity to be a spokesperson to carry this message that early detection saves lives,” shared the Puerto Rican.

“I would like to think that after 19 years and having regular visits to the doctor, it is an illness that will not come back to me… but you never know. I wouldn’t want to go through that experience again, but it also left me with many positive things. If it happened to me again, I would face it with a lot of strength and I know that it would be something else that I have to learn and overcome,” reflected Adamari López, who recommended: “Eat well, eat well, exercise, drink water, share time with your family and Go to the doctor, even once a year, for a check-up. Leave your fears aside, because I felt good too And at 33 years old I had cancer.”