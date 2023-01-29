Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in series like 24 and Bosch and who also gave life to Tess in The Last of Us, has just died at the age of 45, a victim of cancer.

Annie Wersching brought Tess to life in The Last of Us when the game came out in 2013 for the PS3. His performance was preserved in both the remaster and the remake that came out on PS5. On the other hand, she did not stop working despite the fact that in 2020 she was diagnosed.

He also played important roles in both Star Trek: Picard like in The Rookie, series that enjoy a good audience, at least in the United States. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder at the simplest moment. She didn’t need music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. She goes looking for him. It’s everywhere. and we will find it”, declared her husband Stephen Full.

Source: Naughty Dog

On the other hand, the director of 24 also said that his heart was broken into more pieces than he could count. “Annie came into my world with an open heart and an infectious smile. Wielding such talent, she took my breath away. Annie became more than a co-worker, she became a true friend to me, my family and all of the cast and crew that worked with her.”.

Neil Druckmann said that we have lost a beautiful artist and human being. “My heart is broken. My thoughts are with his loved ones.” He also commented that there is a Go Fund Me for his family.

Annie Wersching, the actress who gave life to Tess in The Last of Us

Annie Wershing’s career will not only be remembered for her role as Tess in The Last of Us, many fans will never forget that she played Renee Walker in the series of 24 between 2009 and 2010. She was also in the series for 80 episodes. General Hospital sitcom.

He also participated in The Vampire Diaries with 18 episodes between 2015 and 2016. Then in Timeless, runaways, Bosch, Star Trek: Picard Y The Rookie. On the other hand, in the video game she also had a role in Anthem as Tassyn.

