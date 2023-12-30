British actor Thomas Geoffrey Wilkinson Jr., better known as Tom Wilkinson, died suddenly this Saturday at the age of 75. He was one of the most identifiable faces of British cinema and television in recent decades, as well as a highly valued professional in the profession where he made a significant name for himself as a supporting performer and even some of the protagonists.

Among the most famous films in which he participated are 'Full Monty' – where he played the role of Gerald, which he repeated in the recent television series of the same name, precisely in his last performance -, 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998) and 'The Exotic Hotel Marigold' (2011). However, one of his most notable performances was in a horror film (more psychological than physical) titled 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005), where he played Father Richard Moore. Based on a true story, this priest was tried for the death of a young woman in the United States, a member of a deeply religious family who believed she was possessed by the devil.

Willinson died at home this Saturday with his wife, actress Diana Hardcastle, and their two daughters, Alice and Mollie. The news was confirmed through a statement by his agent and reported by the British network BBC. «It is with great sadness that Tom Wilkinson's family announces that he has passed away suddenly. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time,” he wrote, Europa Press reports.

Graduated from the University of Kent and later trained in the world of acting by attending classes at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, his first appearances in films and series began in the mid-70s. However, it was not until 1991 , already in his forties, when he played his first important role in the television series 'Primary Suspect' alongside Helen Mirren, who played a Police Inspector. Two years later he could be seen in major British films such as 'In the Name of the Father' (1993), 'Priest' (1994) and 'Wilde' (1997).

In his long career there are 130 films and television productions with titles known to the general public such as 'Sense and Sensibility' or 'Belle', in which he plays dramatic roles, or 'Hora Punta' or 'RocknRolla', in which He is the villain of the story. However, his great recognition came with his role in 'Full Monty' (1997).

As a result of this, he appeared in films such as 'Demons of the Night' (1996), 'Shakespeare in Love' (1998), 'Ride with the Devil' (1999) and 'The Patriot' (2000). His films also include 'In the Bedroom' (2002) – a film that earned him his first Oscar nomination -, 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' (2003), 'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005), 'Batman Begins ' (2005), 'Michael Clayton' (2007) -for which he received his second Oscar nomination-, 'Burke & Hare' (2010), 'The Writer' (2010), 'The Trail of Crime' (2013) , 'Denial' (2016) and 'Dead in a Week' (2018).

Among the professional recognitions he received during his long career, the Bafta award for his performance in 'Full Monty' stands out. In total, she had six Bafta nominations, as well as two Oscar nominations for 'Michael Clayton' and 'In the Room'.

Additionally, he won an Emmy Award for playing Benjamin Franklin in the miniseries 'John Adams'. He also received another nomination for playing John F. Kennedy's father in 'The Kennedys.'