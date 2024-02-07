For weeks now, Microsoft has been in the spotlight of controversy due to the decision to lay off 1,900 employees from various divisions of Xboxthis includes people from Bethesda, but especially from Activision Blizzard, who at this moment do not know what will happen to their careers. However, it was not known that part of these changes would include closing development studios, given that a new report mentions that the creators of Skylanders They are going through a most fatal fate.

According to the information that has been released on the networks, the dismissals of Hamilton Landing match the location of Toys For Bob, mentioning that everyone who is located there remotely or in person in the office has been fired from the place. Added to that is that they will be closing the site, practically implying that the development studio will move to another location or in the worst case scenario, it will close permanently as could be the way forward because they were already only helping with the Call of Duty.

For those who do not know more about this study, here is its main information:

Toys for Bob is a video game development studio based in Novato, California, United States. It was founded in 1989 by Paul Reiche III and Fred Ford. The studio is known for creating several popular games, especially in the 1990s. Some of its most notable creations include the “Star Control” series and the successful “Skylanders” franchise. One of Toys for Bob's most important achievements was the creation of the concept and initial development of the “Skylanders” games. These games introduced the innovative idea of ​​combining physical toy figures with a video game, allowing players to place the figures in a peripheral portal so that they appear in the game. This idea resulted in great commercial success and a new way of interaction between the physical world and the virtual world in video games. In addition to its work on “Skylanders,” Toys for Bob has also contributed to the development of other games, including remasters of classic games like “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy” and “Spyro Reignited Trilogy.”

At the moment it is only known that the office of hamilton They are closing, but it has not been confirmed that the end of the study as such is taking place. So, more information will be needed in the future, with details that will likely arrive with next week's commercial announcement.

Via: SF Chronicle

Editor's note: The arrival of Activision at Microsoft seems to be not as positive as initially thought. With the closure of Toys For Bob there will come the question of who is going to take care of Crash and Spyro now. We will have to wait a little longer to know the fate of the study.