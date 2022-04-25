Like every year, fans of Call of Duty they look forward to new information related to the next installment in the series. In this way, during the recent financial report of Activision Blizzard, it has been confirmed that the 2022 Call of Duty will be a sequel to Modern Warfare of 2019. As if that were not enough, the next Call of Duty Warzone will be revealed in the coming months.

In its most recent financial report, Activision revealed new information about the future of Call of Duty. Starting with the premium experience, it has been mentioned that the development of this installment by Infinity Ward is on the right trackand is described as “the most advanced experience in franchise history.”

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that an official continuation of war zonealso by Infinity Ward, will be revealed sometime this year, so a launch could still be far from being a reality. This free-to-play installment is being developed alongside the sequel to Modern Warfareand “features groundbreaking innovations.”

Outside of this information, Activision has not shared any further details about the next chapter for Call of Duty. Usually, the big reveals take place in the summer, around julyso there are still a couple of months to go before we get a clear look at the sequel to Modern Warfare and probably to War zone 2.

On related topics, war zone would come to mobile devices. Similarly, Sledgehammer would be working on the 2025 Call of Duty.

Editor’s note:

It will be interesting to see how Infinity Ward will handle these two projects at the same time. Hopefully hiring the QA staff at Raven Software will be enough help to deliver a quality product.

Via: ActivisionBlizzard