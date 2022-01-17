Tuesday, January 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Acquisitions Posti buys Swedish logistics company Veddestagruppen

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Veddestagruppen’s turnover in 2020 was approximately EUR 18 million. The company employs about 300 people.

17.1. 16:35

Postal The Group announced on Monday that it would acquire the Swedish logistics company Veddestagruppen. On Sunday, Posti Group and the owners of Veddestagruppen signed an agreement according to which Posti’s Swedish subsidiary Aditro Logistics will acquire the entire share capital of Veddestragruppen.

“Aditro Logistics has an important role to play as our strategic goal is to grow in the parcel and logistics business in Finland, Sweden and the Baltic countries,” says Posti Group’s President and CEO in a press release. Turkey Kuusisto.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Founded in 1992, the Veddestagruppen’s turnover in 2020 was approximately EUR 18 million. The company employs about 300 people.

The deal is expected to receive confirmation in the first quarter of 2022.

.
#Acquisitions #Posti #buys #Swedish #logistics #company #Veddestagruppen

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Abortion information soon free of punishment - traffic light Minister of Justice presents draft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.