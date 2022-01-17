Acquisitions #Posti #buys #Swedish #logistics #company #Veddestagruppen

Veddestagruppen’s turnover in 2020 was approximately EUR 18 million. The company employs about 300 people.

Postal The Group announced on Monday that it would acquire the Swedish logistics company Veddestagruppen. On Sunday, Posti Group and the owners of Veddestagruppen signed an agreement according to which Posti’s Swedish subsidiary Aditro Logistics will acquire the entire share capital of Veddestragruppen.

“Aditro Logistics has an important role to play as our strategic goal is to grow in the parcel and logistics business in Finland, Sweden and the Baltic countries,” says Posti Group’s President and CEO in a press release. Turkey Kuusisto.

The deal is expected to receive confirmation in the first quarter of 2022.