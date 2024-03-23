Saturday, March 23, 2024, 6:35 p.m.











First 12 points distributed in Portimao and first Spanish treble of the season. Maverick Viñales took the first sprint race of his life this Saturday in Portugal, and the first victory with Aprilia, and Marc Márquez, his first podium with Ducati on the day in which Jorge Martín once again won the game against Pecco Bagnaia . In that Spanish party for the podium, Pedro Acosta from Mazarrón could not sneak in, but the 'Tiburón' once again showed a great level and was able to sign a wonderful seventh place, overtaking Espargaró and Quartararo, recovering four positions after a bad start and staying very close to the group formed by Bagnaia, Miller and Bastianini.

Three more points for Acosta, who already had nine after the Qatar event, goes up to twelve and is ninth in the world championship standings. In addition, the man from Mazarrón will also start seventh in this Sunday's race (3:00 p.m.), after finally sneaking into Q2 on Saturday morning and finishing just ahead of Marc Márquez. In Q1 he made very good times.

In the sprint race, Bagnaia was first and had everything under control, but he starred in the scare of the day by going wide and leaving the path clear to his pursuers. Viñales took advantage of that failure to achieve victory. It seemed that Jorge Martín was going to be second. But Marc Márquez arrived to spoil the party. Spectacular overtaking from Cervera that assured him his first podium with Gresini. Marc finished second. Maverick Viñales' victory is his first since Qatar 2021 and his first with Aprilia. The podium was completed by Jorge Martín, the king of sprint races.

Fermín Aldeguer comes second in the Moto2 race



In the official Moto2 training, everything seemed to be in favor of Arón Canet, but Manu González achieved a 1:41.5 at the last minute to take pole position in Portimao. For his part, Fermín Aldeguer from Murcia pushed in the final laps and took second place on the last lap. The race starts at 1:15 p.m.

A good starting point for Aldeguer, who acknowledged on Thursday that “the pressure” of feeling like a favorite hurt him a lot two weeks ago in Qatar. “I asked Ducati to make the agreement official to release me and now, finally, I think I am in a position to start the season completely normally,” he said.