What since 2018 had always been a pleasant Christmas meeting between Pedro Acosta and the staff of the MT Helmets company, based in the Cabezo Beaza industrial estate in Cartagena, on this occasion has become an emotional farewell. And after a journey of five years evolving together, the Mazarron rider and the motorcycle helmet factory located in Cartagena separate their paths. “It was a joint decision,” explained Acosta, a new member of the GASGAS Factory MotoGP Team, and the Cartagena firm at the farewell event that took place last Friday.

The arrival of Pedro Acosta to MotoGP has been a milestone for both the Mazarrón rider and MT Helmets, since for both parties it means having achieved the most ambitious objectives that they set for themselves when joining forces in 2018. They never thought of achieving two World Championships in so much time. short time and, much less, that Mazarrón's 'Tiburón' became a star of world motorcycling so quickly.

It must be remembered that the beginning of this path together came when Pedro Acosta was facing a complicated situation that put the continuity of his sporting career in check, when he was only 15 years old. He himself underlined this fact after saying goodbye to MT Helmets. «I have to say that MT saved my sports career, something that few people know. But it was like that. I didn't have the money to continue and my family's resources were not enough to continue. Being at the CEV [Campeonato de España de Velocidad], they bet on me and took care of everything necessary, without any problem. And that was fundamental for me to later get to the World Championship,” acknowledged the driver from Mazarrón.

Acosta was full of praise for those who helped him when no one did. «The truth is that they gave everything for me so that I could reach the World Cup and today we leave with a helmet that has been world champion twice and that has achieved many victories. It is very nice to now see this path of growth that we have traveled together until we reach what, from my point of view, is one of the best helmets in the World Cup,” he said.

The driver from Mazarrón showing a model of the brand. At 15 years old, when he began his relationship with MT Helmets.



All the workers and managers of MT Helmets were with the two-time world champion last Friday. And for everyone “it was not a 'goodbye', but a 'see you later', because I am convinced that our paths will meet again in the future,” said Acosta, for whom the farewell party was very special.

In 2024, MT Helmets multiplies its structure and will have its own team in three categories: Moto3, Moto2 and MotoE

«It has always been very nice to come to the MT headquarters, but this time it has been even more so. There are a lot of people here and most of them have known me since I was 15 years old. It is very nice to meet all of them in Cartagena. In one way or another, they have contributed their grain of sand to have this helmet in the World Cup and achieve these successes together. “It has been very nice to be able to say goodbye to everyone in this way,” insisted the man from Mazarrón, who has not yet announced which brand of helmets he will debut with in MotoGP.

As for the Cartagena company, which has already become one of the most powerful in the sector in all of Europe, all efforts are now focused on the three own teams that MT Helmets will have in the running in 2024: Moto3 is joined by the of MotoE and, above all, a new one in Moto2, where MT Helmets-MSI has filled the vacancy left by Sito Pons, who makes the jump to MotoGP with RNF. Sergio García Dols and Ai Ogura, two of the best pilots in the intermediate category, will be the pilots of an MT Helmets-MSI that will launch in 2022.

The presence of MT Helmets with its own team in the Moto3 World Championship was already something that made the brand based in Cartagena unique, since there has never before been a similar project by a helmet manufacturer. But, in 2024, the project takes on a much larger dimension by creating the Moto2 team. «It goes without saying that Pedro Acosta is one of the best stars to have passed through the Motorcycle World Championship and it has been a great pride for us to be part of the path that has taken him to MotoGP. He has written a very important chapter in the history of our company and, although we now separate our paths, he will always have the doors of our company open,” stressed the CEO of MT Helmets, Javier Tomás.

“Although we face this farewell very excited, the truth is that we have an exciting 2024 season ahead of us with a very ambitious sports project, with which we are going to raise the potential of our sponsorship philosophy many steps,” added Tomás, currently the head of this Cartagena company founded in 1968 as a family business dedicated to all types of motorcycle accessories, from saddles to handlebar protectors. But in 1978, the company, since then called Manufacturas Tomás SA, decided to manufacture a whole range of helmets. Today it has a presence in 95 countries on five continents.