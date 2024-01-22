The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) This Monday in Bogotá he presented the recognitions to the best of Colombian football in 2023.

The first tournament of the year is already being played and last week it was announced that the Women's League will be played from February 17 to August 18, but that has not been an impediment to recognizing the efforts of the soccer players in last year's competitions.

(Pan American Games: Olympic Committee responds to Petro after letter from Panam Sports)(Pan American Games: the letter that federations sent to President Gustavo Petro)

The best

Catalina Usme was recognized as the best soccer player, while Omar Ramírez, from Santa Fe, was the best technician.

Usme led the best team of the season.

The most outstanding player of the Primera B was Daniel Rivera of Fortaleza, and the recognition for the legendary footballer went to the former goalkeeper Rene Higuita and Omar Perez.

The front Fernando Uribe, who retired wearing the Millonarios shirt, and Carmelo Valenciain Junior, were awarded for their career.

Wilmar Roldan He was the best referee last season, for what he did in the national and international concert.

Alberto Gamero He was recognized as the best Colombian soccer coach in 2023.

And this was the team of the year.