Jalisco.- The Prosecutor’s Office General of the State of Jalisco formulated accusation against José Manuel “S”for his probable participation in the events that occurred in December 2020, where the former governor, Jorge Aristotle Sandoval Diaz It was riddled in a bar bathroom Vallarta Port.

It was during the hearing held this Monday that Control Judge Luis Ignacio Ceja Arias, who heard the criminal case, was charged with the crimes of qualified homicide and cover-up.

The accused, who is also a member of the bar where the events occurred, was arrested yesterday in Mexico City after being located and was transferred to Jalisco for his first hearing.

Yesterday, the prosecutor’s office reported that the arrest was made through the investigative work carried out by personnel from the unit, which managed to obtain data from José Manuel “S”, one of those involved in the case, and who had judicial mandates. in force. For this reason, the capture of the aforementioned was executed through a request for collaboration with the authorities of Mexico City.

“It was this Sunday afternoon when, as a result of an operation, two current arrest warrants were completed for the crimes of qualified homicide and cover-up, said subject will be transferred to the state of Jalisco to be placed at the disposal of the Control Judge who took notice of the cause”, the statement mentions.

It should be remembered that with the arrest of José Manuel “S”, there are already 15 people detained for their relationship in the case of former governor Aristóteles Sandoval, 13 of the detainees were bar workers and after commuting their sentence they were released, as well as one person plus. Despite this, they still need to capture two who correspond to the authors of the official’s murder.