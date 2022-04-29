Accidents The man who sank on the ice was found dead in Puumala

According to mission data, two people had sunk on the ice.

Southern Savonia A person drowning in the ice in Puumala was found dead on Friday night, police in Eastern Finland said on Twitter.

At seven o’clock in the evening, the rescue service, the police and the emergency department were given a water rescue mission in Puyyala’s Pyysaarenselä. According to mission data, two people had sunk on the ice.

Police said one person managed to escape to shore, but another was found dead at half past nine in the evening.

The rescue service took the rescued person to the shore for further treatment, the STT was told about the police. Police have not yet provided details of the people drowning in the ice or the course of events.