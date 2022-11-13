Sunday, November 13, 2022
Accidents | An explosion on a pedestrian street in Istanbul

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in World Europe


Based on initial information, several people have been injured in an explosion in Istanbul. According to information from the news agency, at least one person has died.

Turkey An explosion has occurred on a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon around 3 pm Finnish time.

Turkish media CNN Turk reported that at least 11 people were injured. According to the Reuters news agency, at least one would have died.

Turkish media reports that the explosion took place on İstiklal Caddesi.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

Victims of the explosion lay on the street in Istanbul. Picture: KEMAL ASLAN / Reuters

Policemen on İstiklal Caddesi. Picture: KEMAL ASLAN / Reuters

The news is updated.

Correction 13.11. 4:25 p.m.: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, the capital of Turkey is not Istanbul. The capital of Turkey is Ankara.

