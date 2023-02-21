Accidents | A Swedish soldier died during training in Kebnekainen

The soldier injured in the avalanche was transported to a Norwegian hospital, but he could not be saved.

Swedish soldier died on Tuesday in an avalanche in Kebnekainen, says SVT.

The soldier was participating in the exercises when he got caught in an avalanche on the southern slope of Kebnekainen. He was transported to a hospital in Tromsø, Norway, but could not be saved.

Spokesperson for the Swedish Armed Forces by Therese Fagerstedt according to the incident, an investigation has been started. No other people were caught in the avalanche.