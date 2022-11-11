Around 5:20 p.m. this Thursday, the mishap of the unit with economic number 62 that covers the service of the Mexibus Line 2towards the station The Americas.

The public transport unit hit a tree on the median that divides the Jose Lopez Portillo Avenuebefore reaching the Santa Maria stationleaving 10 injured, nine users and the operator, of these, three were treated at the scene, while seven were transferred to the Eclipse hospital, in the municipality of Tultitlán.

After their medical evaluation, two users withdrew voluntarily, because their injuries were minor. Paramedics from Tultitlán and elements of the police attended the scene of the accident. Secretary of Security (SS) of the State of Mexicowho provided first aid to the injured.

In this regard, the Mass Transportation and Cable Car System of the State of Mexico (Sitramytem) informed that the operator of the service has insurance with broad coverage and will bear the medical expenses of the injured, since the most important thing is the integrity of the users.

Members of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) went to the scene to initiate the corresponding investigations and determine responsibilities.