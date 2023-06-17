EIn Werdohl (Märkischer Kreis), anglers and other first responders rescued two women from a car that had driven into the Lenne river. One of the two victims of the accident, a 28-year-old from Recklinghausen, died a little later in the hospital, the police said later in the evening. The other 31-year-old woman was in mortal danger.

After the accident on Friday evening, the car was upside down, partly on the embankment and partly in the river. The first responders rescued the two critically injured women from the trunk and immediately began resuscitation measures before the rescue workers arrived shortly thereafter, the police said.

Left the roadway after a collision

The car left the road to the right after an accident on federal highway 236 and crashed over the guardrail into the Lenne, the police said. According to the current status of the investigation, a 65-year-old driver had intended to turn onto the Lenne Bridge. Her vehicle collided with the two women’s car, which was driving behind her.

Because the driver’s seat was vacant at the time the 28- and 31-year-olds were rescued, it was not clear whether there was another person in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Therefore, flow rescuers from the fire brigade were also on site, it was said. However, further investigations did not confirm the suspicion.

Who exactly was behind the wheel was not finally clarified in the evening. The 31-year-old was flown to a clinic in Bochum by helicopter, and the 28-year-old was taken to a hospital in Lüdenscheid by ambulance.

The 65-year-old driver and her passengers – six and 47 years old – suffered a shock, but did not have to go to the hospital. Witnesses who observed the accident are asked to contact the Werdohl police. The B236 was closed in the evening.