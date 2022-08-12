Yet another death at work in the Catania area. A sixty-year-old NC worker from Militello Val di Catania lost his life when he was electrocuted last night in Caltagirone while carrying out a repair on a power pole of a medium voltage line. This was announced by Filctem Cgil, Flaei Cisl and Uiltec Uil from Sicily in a press release in which they express their condolences. “While waiting for the judiciary to ascertain the dynamics of this umpteenth accident at work – the trade unions write – we cling to family members for the serious loss of the relative. There are no words that can express the pain and consternation for absurd deaths that can and must be avoided “.