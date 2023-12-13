Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Abu Dhabi team defeated Al Habtoor 8-6, while RA defeated AM 7-5, at the opening of the first group, within the “fourth edition” of the Sultan Bin Zayed Polo Cup, which is organized by the Ghantoot Horse Racing and Polo Club, with sponsorship. His Highness Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Club, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and coordination with the Polo Federation, with the participation of 8 teams.

Two matches will be held tomorrow in the same group, as “Abu Dhabi” meets “RA”, while “Al Habtoor” faces its competitor, “AM”, in search of the first victory in the tournament.

The confrontation between “Abu Dhabi” and “Al Habtoor” was strong, and witnessed 14 goals, and “Abu Dhabi” started with two goals, through Atutista Bello and Thomas Delfino, and the result changed in the second half, after “Al Habtoor” scored two goals, signed by Juan Diaz Al Baridi and Habtoor Al Habtoor, However, “Abu Dhabi” responded with two goals scored by Thomas, raising the score to 4-2, and Al Habtoor prevailed in the third half, after scoring two goals with the “imprint” of Habtoor Al Habtoor and Juan Guevara, while “Abu Dhabi” responded with a goal to reduce the difference to a goal of 5-4, and it was decided. Abu Dhabi scored in its favor in the fourth and final half. After scoring 3 goals through Bello (two goals) and Fares Al-Yabhouni, while Al Habtoor scored two goals through Al-Baridi and Guevara, the match ended 8-6 in favor of “Abu Dhabi.”

In the second match, “RA” defeated “AM”, led by Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum, with a score of 7-5, as Ken Hall, the “RA” player, scored 5 goals for his team, and he was the turning point and the trump card in the first two halves, by scoring two goals, and the third. In which he scored 3 goals, while Rashid Al-Falahi and Manuel Perez added two more goals, and he was matched in “AM” by Pablo Urquiza, who scored 5 goals, which is his team’s tally in the match that ended 7-5 in favor of “RA”.