The center’s preparations included preparing all its facilities and infrastructure in accordance with the best international specifications and standards to ensure the comfort of visitors and exhibitors, and is in line with ADNEC Group’s continuous endeavor to provide an environment that exceeds the aspirations of visitors and participants in the events hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center to produce the events in a manner that befits the reputation and status of Abu Dhabi as a tourism capital. Business in the region and the world.

An integrated plan has been developed to ensure ease and smooth access to the event site, as entry to the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center is limited to holders of parking permits, while all visitors who do not have parking permits must go directly to Zayed Sports City and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to park their vehicles. Dedicated buses will transport them every 5 minutes to and from the event site.

According to the plan developed by the ADNEC Group in cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities, holders of green stickers must go directly to Car Park A, while holders of red stickers must use Car Park B, and holders of blue stickers must use Car Park D adjacent to the Marina Hall on the opposite side. For the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, holders of yellow stickers must use car park E adjacent to the Marina Hall on the opposite side of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Visitors using hotel buses can get off at car park D, while visitors using taxis, Uber or Careem will be at the point. They get off at taxi stand F, in the embassies area, or at taxi park D in the marina area, opposite the center.

ADNEC Group called on the public and visitors to adhere to these instructions, which support the success and excellence of organizing such a global event, which strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for major international events.