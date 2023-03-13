Monday, March 13, 2023
Absences that Néstor Lorenzo would have for games with South Korea and Japan

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Absences that Néstor Lorenzo would have for games with South Korea and Japan


close

Nestor Lorenzo

Nestor Lorenzo

Nestor Lawrence

The striker crisis is the most worrying.

Nestor Lawrence prepares his call for the next two friendlies of the Colombia selection against Korea and Japan –March 24 and 28–, but it has serious problems.

Lorenzo has led the team in four friendly matches and is undefeated, 3 wins and a draw, but he has a headache with the timing of most of the attackers.
Main

Wilmar Barrios He is absent from Zenit St. Petersburg, he came out in the game against FC Khimki in Russia.

Luis Sinisterra He has been injured several times at Leeds United in the Premier League and although he reappeared, he does not seem to be in good condition.

James Rodriguez Olympiacos completed a month without being part of the headline, which beat AEK 1-3 in the Greek League. Will you quote him?

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC


Falcao garcia He is not part of the Rayo Vallecano first team either, so Lorenzo has problems.

Sports

