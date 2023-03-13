Absences that Néstor Lorenzo would have for games with South Korea and Japan

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Nestor Lorenzo
Nestor Lawrence
The striker crisis is the most worrying.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Nestor Lawrence prepares his call for the next two friendlies of the Colombia selection against Korea and Japan –March 24 and 28–, but it has serious problems.
Lorenzo has led the team in four friendly matches and is undefeated, 3 wins and a draw, but he has a headache with the timing of most of the attackers.
(Shakira: unexpected visit to a remembered place, indirect to Piqué?, video)(Shakira and Bizarrap surprise with another madness: darts to Piqué, video)
Main
Wilmar Barrios He is absent from Zenit St. Petersburg, he came out in the game against FC Khimki in Russia.
Luis Sinisterra He has been injured several times at Leeds United in the Premier League and although he reappeared, he does not seem to be in good condition.
James Rodriguez Olympiacos completed a month without being part of the headline, which beat AEK 1-3 in the Greek League. Will you quote him?
Falcao garcia He is not part of the Rayo Vallecano first team either, so Lorenzo has problems.
(María Isabel Urrutia: controversial contracts are sent to the Prosecutor’s Office)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Absences #Néstor #Lorenzo #games #South #Korea #Japan
Leave a Reply