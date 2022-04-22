ZTwo chairs, a unique experience and a donation for Ukraine: Marina Abramović, the world-famous performance artist, announced shortly after the outbreak of war that she wanted to revive her work “The Artist is Present”. Two re-enactments can be auctioned, the proceeds go to the Ukraine Aid. In 2010, Abramovic sat in a chair at New York’s Museum of Modern Art for almost three months for eight hours a day. More than 1,500 people sat across from her and looked into her eyes – many moved to tears.

However, those who had hoped for similarly moving moments in the Sean Kelly Gallery in New York were disappointed. The auction has now taken place, as has the re-enactment of the performance – the latter, however, closed to the public. Press representatives also had to stay outside. When asked, a spokeswoman for the gallery said it was “more of a photo shoot”. How high the price was for it – and the proceeds for the aid projects – remains secret. Shortly before the end of the auction on the online platform Artsy, the highest bid for both dates – a performance for one and a performance for two people – was $24,000 each.

Solidarity with the invaded country

The fundraiser took place as part of a retrospective of the artist at the Sean Kelly Gallery. The chairs came from the original performance. Moreover, the winning bidders were to be photographed by Marco Anelli, who had taken the portraits of Abramović’s counterpart in 2010. The artist, who comes from Serbia, has campaigned for Ukraine several times in recent months – most recently with a public statement on video. The Ukrainians have their full solidarity, said the 75-year-old: “An attack on Ukraine is an attack on all of us and must be stopped immediately.”

Last September, Abramović donated a work of art, the “Wall of Tears,” to mark the 80th anniversary of the mass murder of Babi Yar in Kyiv. In Babi Yar, German soldiers shot more than 33,000 Jews within two days in 1941.





