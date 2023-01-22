NOTES FROM THE BASTILLE
I am amazed at the absolute truths with which an essential issue for our society is dispatched today, without arguments or any understanding
I had just turned 16 and he taught me a lesson. We were preparing a debate on abortion in class, an exercise that has more to do with rhetoric than with ideas, for that the class was Language. She patiently listened to everything his classmates said, some fiery speeches and others planted with good intentions. when i touched him
#Abortion #moral #political
