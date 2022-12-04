JUAN CANO Malaga Sunday, December 4, 2022, 2:45 p.m.



Ablaye Mboup’s story had a written ending that, for a moment, seemed to be in the background. He knew that he was going to die soon. His family knew it too. And above all his cardiologist, Rafael Bravo, who was in charge of making public the urgency of his case due to the disease he suffered from, which had already entered its final stretch. The question ceased to be when, but how.

Ablaye passed away at dawn this Sunday, December 4 at 1:30 a.m. in the room at the Costa del Sol Hospital where he had been admitted just a month ago. But he didn’t do it alone. Next to him was his son Cheikh, who has not been separated from him for a minute since he arrived in Spain. Ablaye knew that he was going to die. But at least he died the way he wanted.

His story is a knock on the conscience that has more to do with the dignity of death than with death itself. In July, SUR echoed the wishes of this 60-year-old Senegalese who suffered from pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and very serious disease that, in his case, had entered a terminal phase.

Ablaye lived in a shared apartment in Fuengirola, but was actually alone in Spain. His wife and his three children, whom he supported with what he earned here, were still in Senegal. This summer, his condition worsened and he could no longer fend for himself. Something as everyday as leaving the house or doing the shopping became, for him, like climbing Everest. Hence his request: that they grant a special visa to his son Cheikh to come to Spain and accompany him in the last days of his life.

On November 3, Dr. Bravo, his guardian angel, decided to admit him to the Costa del Sol because his deterioration was extreme. He had lost almost 10 kilos since the summer-he stayed at 35-and it hurt to eat. Cheick’s visa issues remained unresolved, so Ablaye was alone in his hospital room.

SUR echoed the situation again, which had gone from urgent to imminent. This time Ablaye’s story was broadcast in the press, radio and television. The National Association of Pulmonary Hypertension wrote to Queen Letizia and the nurse Pablo Guardado uploaded a petition to change.org that almost 65,000 people signed to force the Administration to grant a special visa to the Senegalese son.

What seemed impossible became reality. Social and media mobilization finished greasing the bureaucracy’s gears and Cheikh finally obtained authorization to travel to Spain. He landed in Barajas on November 20 and the next day, around eight thirty in the morning, he arrived in Malaga to meet his father at the hospital. “Now I can die in peace, although this has made me want to live,” Ablaye said during the reunion.

Cardiologist Rafael Bravo (left), poses with Ablaye, Cheikh and Mamadou and the rest of the staff at the Costa del Sol hospital. /



SALVADOR ROOMS

Doctor Bravo assures that, in the following days, he even experienced some improvement. He was happy to have Cheick by his side, even though it was a mirage. Since he arrived at his room, on the morning of November 21, the young man has not left the hospital for a minute. He has stayed by his father’s side all the time, taking care of him.

The Cardiology staff, who turned to Ablaye’s case, managed to get a bed out of where there was none and, in a kind of Tetris, they fitted it into the room so that father and son could be together in this final stretch.

Ablaye has gotten worse this past week. He had kidney, liver, and respiratory failure, which caused him further physical and cognitive impairment. On Saturday afternoon they sedated him to prevent him from suffering. There they said goodbye to him.