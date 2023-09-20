His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met in New York with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, separately.

His Highness met with His Excellency Donica Jirvala Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo, His Excellency Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda, His Excellency Almudian Konaković, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, His Excellency Giorgos Gerapetrisis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, His Excellency Alpha Baptiste, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Lucia, and His Excellency Jan Lebavski, Minister of Foreign Affairs. Czech Republic.

During the meetings, friendly relations and bilateral cooperation paths between the UAE and these countries were discussed in several fields, including economic, trade, investment, renewable energy, food security, and others.

The talks also touched on the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this year in Expo City Dubai, and the importance of investing in this important international platform in order to mobilize global efforts to combat the repercussions of climate change.

Their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers affirmed their support for the UAE during its hosting of the Conference of the Parties, noting that “COP28” constitutes a pivotal stage in the global climate action process in light of the increasing challenges facing the world as a result of the climate crisis.

While His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan confirmed that the discussions of the United Nations General Assembly at its current session pay great attention to the energy and climate issue, especially with the organization of the Climate Ambition Summit on the sidelines of the Assembly’s work, indicating that the UAE is looking forward, during its hosting of “COP28,” to cooperation. With its partners in the international community with the aim of promoting the transformation of the energy sector in an innovative and practical way, and supporting global efforts to build capabilities in the field of clean and renewable energy and working to reduce carbon emissions and limit the phenomenon of global warming.

His Highness and their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers also discussed a number of files of common interest, in addition to developments at the regional and international levels.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the UAE’s firm approach to supporting global peace and stability, and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries in order to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development, which reflects the progress of societies and the prosperity of peoples.

The meetings were attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Her Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, and His Excellency Mohammed Issa Bu Shehab, Deputy Representative. Permanent membership of the UAE to the United Nations