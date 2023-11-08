The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, confirmed the agreement to prepare a government policy proposal that guarantees the sustainability of Emiratisation, in addition to launching qualification programs for citizens, ensuring their entry and continuation in the private sector labor market.

He said that two years after the launch of the “Nafis” program, and the jump that the private sector witnessed in the number of citizens, specifically with the entry of more than 54 thousand citizens into the private sector within two years, and subsequently the presence of more than 84 thousand citizens, both male and female, working in the private sector currently, and thanks to the well-studied policies that Launched by the UAE government to enhance the role of local cadres in the labor market, “The next phase will witness the launch of new strategies and plans to ensure the continuity and sustainability of employment in the private sector, through government policies that ensure the sustainability of localization of jobs in the targeted sectors, and the launch of specific qualification programs for citizens that ensure their empowerment according to their needs.” The labor market, and their involvement in the private sector, such as the programs for developing medical and health sector cadres, and developing educational cadres, in addition to the vocational and practical training program for students from the ninth grade until the final year of higher education, and other programs related to pushing the wheel of Emiratisation towards broader horizons.” He explained that the Saudization targets, which aim to achieve a 1% growth rate in skilled jobs in companies that employ 50 or more employees, will be added to targets for companies that employ 20 to 49 workers, in 14 main and specific economic sectors, and 71 sub-activities, in the next two years, as It must appoint at least one citizen to a skilled job in 2024, and one citizen to a skilled job in 2025.

He pointed out that the targets for companies that employ 50 or more employees aim to create 24,000 jobs for citizens annually, while expanding the scope of Emiratisation targets to include companies that employ 20 to 49 workers, aiming to create 12,000 jobs annually for citizens.