The review has just ended “Milan Games Week & Cartoomics”, the most important Italian event dedicated to video games, esports, digital entertainment and geek culture, and since last year, also to the world of comics, publishing and entertainment. Hosted from 25 to 27 November, at Fiera Milano in Rho, the event involved over 150,000 enthusiasts between the ages of 18 and 54. The Abarth brand is the star of the Milanese event which boasts a strong bond with the world of gaming, since passion has always driven Abarth enthusiasts to express their appreciation for anything that replicates the adrenaline-pumping driving experience of each track model, thus passing from simple playful fun to a interactive driving experience of the highest level.

For the occasion, the Scorpio brand has called a rally the Abarth Community and gaming fans on its stand set up in the E-Sport area, where they were able to experience exciting challenges on the Assetto Corse simulator with the possibility of first choosing and customizing their Abarth and then tackling the most famous European tracks. All made even more realistic by the continuous updating of the rankings, projected on the screens of the exhibition area while the best times were rewarded with gadgets from Radio 105, the official radio station and the show’s Media Partners. Furthermore, during the three days, Radio 150 host Bryan and the Scorpion Team, selected the previous weeks with an exciting digital talent-show, challenged the enthusiastic visitors by setting up hard-fought duels on the track.

The highlight of the Milanese event was the preview of the New Abarth 500efully electric. For the whole day on Friday, in fact, the novelty was covered with an Abarth branded cloth to then be unveiled the following day with a ceremony that made the hearts of all visitors to the fair beat faster. Furthermore, 24 hours before the reveal, a countdown started on the screen which made the atmosphere even more suggestive. The New Abarth 500e is a true Abarth and even more Abarth than ever. In fact, it offers an irreverent, daring style and an exhilarating driving experience, with the same dose of fun as ever. Combining performance, electric energy, style and a powerful new sound, the new Scorpion transforms the most advanced technology into adrenaline and sustainability into performance.

In fact, thanks to its electric architecture, together with better weight distribution, better torque and a wider wheelbase, the New Abarth 500e is faster and more exciting in both urban and extra-urban driving, guaranteeing the best performance. Also, making its debut, the exclusive launch edition Nuova Abarth 500e Scorpionissima, fully equipped and captivating, the first electric Abarth ever. Produced in only 1949 units, a number that pays homage to the birth date of the brand, is the perfect synthesis between exclusivity and sportiness. And, until 15 December, the New Abarth 500e Scorpionissima will be at the center of a pre-booking phase dedicated only to members of the Abarth community, as a special reward for their commitment to co-creating the new model through the web-based project “Performance Creators”.

With the participation in the “Milan Games Week & Cartoomics”, the Scorpion brand consolidates the link with the digital world and gaming, as demonstrated by the various initiatives launched in recent years. Starting with the exciting Abarth Virtual Racing League tournament, which took place between July and October 2020. And on the occasion of the Abarth Digital Day, at the end of 2020, the people of Abarth gathered on the web, giving life to the greatest digital gathering to the world, earning the coveted Guinness World RecordsTM. Then in 2021 it was the turn of the Abarth “Hot Lap”, an adrenaline-pumping virtual competition in which the participants, members of the Abarth community and e-games professionals, challenged each other in the Assetto Corsa game. Among other things, last October this project was awarded the title “Best integrated digital campaign in the automotive sector” by the jury of the prestigious NC Digital Awards. In short, Abarth continues to increase its presence in the digital world and, in particular, in the increasingly popular gaming world, with the aim of expanding its audience of enthusiasts. Currently, the “The Scorpionship” community – which can be joined free of charge on the abarth.com/scorpionship website – has over 160,000 registered fans and owners. Globally, there are 95 official clubs in 22 countries and four continents.